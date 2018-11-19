‘Best value buy Liverpool ever made’ – These LFC fans rave over star man after stellar display on international duty

Switzerland defeated Belgium 5-2 in their UEFA Nations League clash on Sunday, and Liverpool ace Xherdan Shaqiri was fundamental in leading them to victory.

The 27-year-old provided two assists as the hosts launched a stunning comeback after falling two goals behind, and as seen in the video below, Shaqiri was key in carving open the Belgian defence on more than one occasion.

The former Stoke City star hasn’t featured as prominently as he would have liked so far this season since his £13m summer switch to Anfield, as per BBC Sport, making 11 appearances for the Reds while scoring twice and providing three assists.

However, if he continues to play at this level, it will surely be difficult for Jurgen Klopp to leave him out of his starting line-up moving forward and based on the tweets below, these Liverpool fans want to see more of Shaqiri in the XI.

From his decisiveness in the final third to his flair and ability to pull out a box of tricks, there is no doubt that Shaqiri looks more confident this season and is perhaps benefitting from playing in a winning side like Liverpool, as opposed to struggling with Stoke at the wrong end of the table.

Whatever the secret is, the Swiss ace was in fine form on Sunday night, and he’ll be hoping to pick up from where he left off if Klopp gives him the chance to against Watford on Saturday.

These Liverpool fans were certainly full of praise for him, and given that price-tag, he could prove to be a very sensible investment and a bargain addition at that…

.@XS_11official registered two assists and had a hand in another goal as Switzerland beat Belgium in the #UEFANationsLeague. ??https://t.co/Hz7DaGodtF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 18, 2018

Best value buy Liverpool ever made…even now! — Colin Alexander (@Legendinmybath) November 19, 2018

We talked about Shaqiri being back-up to Fekir but Fekir would have been back-up to Shaqiri — • (@NDK8A) November 18, 2018

Never bench him — soha (@sirfan93) November 18, 2018

I love you man @XS_11official, what a bargain and great addition for us at @LFC ?? — B.Cedric (@tundisbrow) November 19, 2018

Amazing performance by Shaq! Excellent game! ?????? — Farwhmed (@Farw_ah) November 18, 2018

I dont care who will be warming up the bench going forward Shakiri starts or we riot — Stanley O (@jr_stanlee) November 19, 2018

This guy is my buy of the season….he is just fantastic — Yaw-Dynamight (@YDynamight) November 18, 2018

How have we gotten him and robbo for only 21 mill combined ?? — Manos (@BloodRedBobby) November 18, 2018