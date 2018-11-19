Chelsea given date to seal £70m transfer as sporting director speaks out on rumours

Chelsea have to wait until the summer transfer window to have any hopes of signing Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund, according to the club’s sporting director Michael Zorc.

The £70million-rated attacking midfielder has been strongly linked as looking like being on his way to Stamford Bridge by the Daily Express, but it seems Dortmund are not willing to consider a January deal.

The USA international is an exciting young talent who could be a great fit for the Blues, and it does seem that Dortmund are at least aware that they might have to sell him sooner or later.

The Bundesliga giants have a history of seeing their biggest names raided by Bayern Munich in particular, but also by other major names around Europe.

Ousmane Dembele moved to Barcelona last season, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended up joining Arsenal in January, with defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos then following in the summer.

Will Pulisic to Chelsea be the next big sale at BVB? Zorc wouldn’t exactly rule it out with his quotes to Kicker, translated by the Metro.

‘We have known these rumours for many years,’ he said.

‘We are planning with him (Pulisic) until at least the end of the season.’