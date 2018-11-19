Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly also among the clubs eyeing up a transfer move for Ajax defensive midfield starlet Frenkie de Jong.

The 21-year-old is hot property at the moment after some impressive performances for Ajax and the Dutch national team.

The Mirror recently suggested Manchester City were poised to win the race for De Jong’s signature in a £61million deal, but a few other names are being thrown into the ring.

Spanish outlet AS claims a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona perhaps looks most likely for the young Netherlands international, but they also name-drop Liverpool and United as being among his admirers.

United could certainly do with a defensive midfielder of De Jong’s quality, while his youth would also be tempting for a Red Devils side that needs in look of a long-term revamp.

MUFC have a few young players failing to live up to their potential right now, but much of their squad is also made up of ageing stars who seem to have their best years behind them, like Alexis Sanchez, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia.

De Jong could be the ideal upgrade and long-term replacement for Matic in midfield if the Reds could win the race for his signature.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may also benefit from more options in that area after a slow start made by summer signings Fabinho and Naby Keita this term.

Jurgen Klopp will likely also be wary of having a long-term replacement for the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner in the middle of the park, while long-term absentee Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will surely take time to get back to his best after a bad injury.