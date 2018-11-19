£61m star drops Instagram hint over potential Real Madrid transfer

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong appears to have dropped some hints he’d be keen on a transfer to Real Madrid amid some links with the Spanish giants.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a number of top clubs in recent times after shining in the Eredivisie and with the Netherlands national team.

AS suggest a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona looks most likely for De Jong, but also note he’s been liking several Real Madrid Instagram posts of late.

Among those, according to AS, was the confirmation of the recent appointment of Santiago Solari as manager on a permanent basis after a strong start as caretaker boss.

It remains to be seen how much of an edge this could give Los Blancos in any potential transfer battle, but they’ll surely hope he’s a big fan and that he’ll choose them over any other offers.

This could be a blow for Manchester City, with the Daily Mirror recently strongly suggesting they’d won the race for his signature in a deal worth around £61million.

Of course, not everyone ends up playing for the club they support, so he may just be innocently following goings on with Real while he prepares for a career in the Premier League…