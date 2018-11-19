Arsenal consider transfer swoop for 19-year-old with six goals and four assists this season

Arsenal are reportedly considering an exciting transfer swoop for Bayer Leverkusen midfield starlet Kai Havertz after his impressive recent form.

The 19-year-old looks one of the brightest prospects in Europe at the moment, and has recently become a full Germany international, shining at senior level as he has in the Bundesliga.

According to Bleacher Report, Havertz’s form has also alerted other top German sides to a potential transfer, though it would no doubt be exciting to see this elite young talent make his way to the Premier League.

Havertz looks already like he could command a regular place in Unai Emery’s Arsenal XI, with the club possibly set to make some changes in the middle of the park in the near future.

Aaron Ramsey’s contract is up at the end of the season, while the Sun report that Mohamed Elneny could be up for sale as Pablo Fornals is also eyed as a potential addition in that area of the pitch.

Havertz has six goals and four assists in all competition this season, showing just how effective he already is at influencing games at the highest level.