Man Utd could reportedly face a huge concern as Paul Pogba has said yes to a return to Juventus with a move in January being touted by the media in Italy.

Speculation has seemingly been rife over Pogba’s future at Old Trafford since he admitted earlier this season that he wasn’t entirely happy, as per The Guardian.

During his previous spell at Juventus, he established himself as one of the top midfielders in Europe alongside Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal, enjoying plenty of success both on an individual level and in terms of his trophy collection.

However, he has struggled to replicate that form since returning to Man Utd in 2016, albeit he remains Jose Mourinho’s leading figure in that department both on and off the pitch given the quality he possesses and the status he has achieved with his off-field brand building.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils though, Corriere dello Sport claim that Pogba has said yes to returning to Turin with the suggestion that his relationship with Mourinho still isn’t great.

Further, it’s even suggested that a January bid can’t be ruled out as Juve have injury concerns in that department currently and could move their plans forward accordingly.

Nevertheless, it’s difficult to see United allowing Pogba to leave at all let alone midway through the campaign, unless they of course have a viable replacement lined up in the New Year.

For now though, it’s concerning enough that the suggestion is Pogba is keen on a second stint at Juventus, which would leave United with a major void to fill in their midfield if a move did materialise.

Returning to Turin would of course give the Frenchman a chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo after his summer move from Real Madrid, helping Juve build a formidable side capable of dominating at home and in Europe.