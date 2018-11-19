Manchester United look to have been handed a big injury boost ahead of their Premier League game against Crystal Palace as Diogo Dalot declares himself fit.

The young right-back shone earlier in the season, having joined the Red Devils from Porto in the summer transfer window.

However, Dalot’s start at Old Trafford has been blighted by injury problems, so fans have not been able to see as much of him as they would perhaps have liked.

Now, though, it seems the 19-year-old defender is in contention to play at the weekend, with United hosting Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Dalot tweeted a celebratory picture earlier today with the caption: ‘That feeling when you’re ready to help your team again’.

That feeling when you’re ready to help your team again ?? Good week to everyone ? pic.twitter.com/0c8ACVgk1A — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) November 19, 2018

We can probably take this to mean Dalot is declaring himself fit for action, even if there hasn’t been any official word from the club on the player and other team news.

MUFC lost to Manchester City before the international break so will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Palace this weekend.