Manchester United transfer at the heart of latest Football Leaks revelation

Manchester United’s transfer move for Radamel Falcao back in 2014 is the latest story at the heart of the Football Leaks revelations coming out in recent weeks.

French publication Media Part report on how United worked their way around Ligue 1 rules by offering two contracts for the loan move of Falcao.

The Colombia international joined the Red Devils for the duration of the 2014/15 season, but proved a major flop despite arriving with a big reputation.

The report also mentions United arranging for a friendly to be played with Monaco as part of the deal, though this never happened due to it clashing with other fixtures.

Neither club has commented on these allegations coming out, though it seems in truth to be fairly mild in comparison to many of the other stories recently leaked.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have come out far worse in some stories that have come out, but United could also find themselves in trouble if these allegations relating to the Falcao deal are accurate.