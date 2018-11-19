Juventus are reportedly firming up their interest in a potential transfer swoop for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as they compile a dossier on the player.

The England international has not been a regular starter for United this season, often struggling to get 90 minutes under his belt, particularly in his preferred central striker role.

It is unsurprising, therefore, that clubs are starting to explore the possibility of signing Rashford, who has long looked a top prospect at Old Trafford.

According to the Times, Juventus are the team showing the strongest interest at the moment as they gather up information on the 21-year-old to determine whether or not he’d fit in in their squad.

It remains to be seen if Rashford would want to leave his boyhood club United, where he came through at academy level, but he may have to think about it soon if he wants to kick on in his career.

Many top young English players are increasingly looking to move abroad to improve their prospects of playing time, and it’s paid off for the likes of Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund and Reiss Nelson, on loan from Arsenal at Hoffenheim, in particular.

Still, one has to question if Rashford really looks good enough at the moment to get much more playing time at Juve than he’s managed at United.