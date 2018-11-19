Man Utd injury news: Mourinho given another concern, fourth issue over international break

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly been given another injury headache as there is concern over Victor Lindelof.

As noted by ESPN, both Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial withdrew from international duty with France last week, while as per freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery’s tweet below, Romelu Lukaku had an issue of his own which ruled him out for Belgium.

In turn, Mourinho would undoubtedly have been hoping that was the last of the injury updates on his players ahead of returning to Carrington, but unfortunately for the Portuguese tactician, he’s had another potential setback.

As noted by Dinnery below, Sweden boss Janne Andersson revealed to the media on Sunday that Lindelof had potentially sustained a thigh injury and so United will hope to get him back to Manchester as soon as possible to determine the full extent of the problem.

Given the Red Devils have already conceded 21 goals in just 12 Premier League games leaving them sitting down in eighth place, the last thing that Mourinho needs is for more upheaval with his backline which risks seeing it continue to be a glaring flaw in his side.

United return to action against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon and so it remains to be seen if Lindelof is available for selection.

Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out of #BEL Nations League clash against Iceland with a hamstring injury. The striker only returned to the United squad on Sunday having missed the two previous matches due to a muscular problem. #MUFC Injury Table ?https://t.co/cckOHhGs0b — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) November 15, 2018