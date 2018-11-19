Manchester United ‘in talks’ to beat Liverpool to €100million transfer after Paul Pogba request

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is demanding his club beat the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal to the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Reports in Spain claim the Red Devils have joined the running for Dembele’s signature after advice from Pogba, who rates his fellow France international very highly.

The 25-year-old believes United need to replace the struggling Alexis Sanchez, who has been a major flop since his January move from Arsenal.

Dembele has also struggled to hit top form in recent times, looking a somewhat expensive mistake by Barcelona since he joined from Borussia Dortmund last season.

Still, the 21-year-old had been regarded as one of the best young players in the world before that, so could get his career back on track with a move to Old Trafford.

Dembele would likely get more first-team football with United and could be better suited to the fast pace of the Premier League anyway.

He may also benefit from linking up with fellow Frenchmen Pogba and Anthony Martial at MUFC.

As for United, they should be better equipped financially to sign him ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.