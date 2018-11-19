£197m star’s father in transfer talks with Manchester United and two other clubs

Manchester United are reportedly in the running to seal the stunning transfer of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

The Brazil international is one of the best players in the world and has been one of the game’s biggest names for a number of years now.

United could certainly do with a marquee signing of this calibre, and Don Balon name them as one of three clubs Neymar’s father seems to be negotiating with.

Manchester City and Real Madrid also seem to be in the running for the player, who’d cost around £197million, according to Don Balon.

It remains to be seen who can win this transfer battle, but Don Balon explain that Barcelona are not keen on entering the running to re-sign Neymar.

The 26-year-old had his ups and downs in his time at the Nou Camp, and perhaps didn’t leave in the best manner possible in terms of maintaining his popularity with Barca fans.

MUFC would gladly have him, however, with the club in dire need of improving up front after the lack of success by recent signings Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

It’s hard to imagine Neymar wouldn’t be a big upgrade, and a major purchase of this type certainly has the potential to help fire United back to where they were.