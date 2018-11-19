Barcelona are reportedly on the growing list of clubs eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for in-form Lille winger Nicolas Pepe.

According to ESPN, the Catalan giants are looking for new signings up front and Pepe is one of the options they’re considering as they believe the Ivory Coast wide-man could change positions and adapt to playing centrally.

However, Pepe is only one of a number of players on Barca’s radar at the moment as they chase a long-term replacement for ageing front-man Luis Suarez.

The Uruguay international has been one of the best centre-forwards in the world in recent times, but cannot go on forever, though this could end up being bad news for Arsenal.

The Sun recently linked the Gunners as looking likely to step up their interest in Pepe after the injury to Danny Welbeck, with his touted £45million price tag also an affordable fee for them.

Clubs like Barcelona joining the running, however, will surely drive the 23-year-old’s value up and make it harder for Unai Emery to lure him to north London.

Arsenal fans will hope the fact that Barcelona are monitoring other players – and more natural central strikers, at that – gives them a decent chance of pushing this move through.