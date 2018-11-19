Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell Ousmane Dembele at the end of the season if they do not see an improvement in attitude from the rumoured Arsenal and Liverpool transfer target.

Dembele is struggling to make the step up at Barca after his big move from Borussia Dortmund last year, with Arsenal and Liverpool among the clubs being linked with him as the Metro translate this latest update from Sport on the Frenchman’s future.

They state that Dembele could be available for around £88.7million in the summer if he cannot turn things around in the coming months, so the Gunners and the Reds will no doubt be keeping a close eye on things.

One imagines the 21-year-old will have other major suitors as well, as he’s shown glimpses of talent that make him look like potentially one of the most exciting young talents in the game.

It seems clear he needs to improve his focus and find some consistency, though it’s also fair to say he perhaps hasn’t always looked that suited to the style of play at the Nou Camp.

If Dembele were to move to the Premier League, he seems an ideal fit for Liverpool in particular, though Arsenal could also do with strengthening their attack after relying on the likes of Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi in that area for too long.