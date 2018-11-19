Real Madrid line up surprise transfer swoop for Premier League superstar as long-term Modric replacement

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has identified Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli as the perfect man to fill the boots of Luka Modric in the future.

The 2017-18 season was the Croatian superstar’s finest to date, as he won a third successive Champions League title and led his country to a World Cup final.

The veteran playmaker has already been rewarded for his efforts with the Golden Ball award and FIFA’s best player accolade, with many experts also tipping him to win the Ballon d’Or in December.

However, at 33-years-old Modric is approaching the twilight years of his career and after a difficult start to the latest campaign with Madrid, Perez is lining up a transfer swoop for his replacement.

According to Don Balon, the Los Blancos chief wants to bring in Tottenham’s Alli next year, having been impressed by his starring displays in the Premier League over the last few years.

This particular deal would be something of a surprise given Madrid’s financial power and links with the best players in European football, with Alli still developing his talents in England and some way short of being the finished article.

Spurs are currently fourth in the Premier League and have become regulars in the Champions League, mainly thanks to manager Mauricio Pochettino’s forward-thinking philosophy and ability to maximise the potential of his team on a limited budget.

Alli has been crucial during the Argentine’s spell at the helm and is improving with each passing year, already an accomplished passer with a penchant for match-winning moments.

Modric made the switch from Spurs to Madrid back in 2012 and took his career to the next level, which might convince Alli that he can follow in his footsteps and achieve his considerable potential in the Spanish capital.

This particular story is one to keep an eye on over the next two months, with the January transfer window looming and Madrid hoping to strengthen their squad ahead of a crucial second half of the season.