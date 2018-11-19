Real Madrid to launch January raid to beat Barcelona to signing of £60m starlet

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a January move for Ajax youngster Frenkie de Jong in a bid to jump ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign him.

The 21-year-old has made quite the impression despite the fact that he only broke into the senior Ajax side in the 2016/17 campaign.

SEE MORE: Photo: Sergio Ramos likes Instagram post mocking Dejan Lovren as feud goes on

Since then, he’s gone on to make 50 appearances for the Dutch giants after coming through the youth ranks, while he’s earned four caps with the Netherlands too.

The expectation is that he’s going to develop and mature into a world-class midfielder, and given the level of interest in him from some of the top clubs around Europe, it appears as though many are convinced of his talent.

According to Sport, Real Madrid are plotting a January transfer raid for De Jong as they view him as a potential replacement for Luka Modric, while they are said to be willing to offer big money in order to fend off Man City and Barcelona to get their man.

Given the Mirror reported that Man City were now favourites to sign the Dutchman for £60m, it could take a huge bid from Real Madrid to push themselves to the front of the queue, but the report suggests that they could be willing to do so.

As Modric prepares to turn 34 next year, it’s a sensible strategy from Madrid as the Croatian international will leave a massive void in their midfield either when his game declines significantly or if he opts to move on.

Coupled with the potential that De Jong possesses, he could be an ideal replacement to step in with his technical quality and creativity on the ball, and so time will tell if Real Madrid are successful with their touted January raid for the youngster to leave their bitter rivals disappointed.