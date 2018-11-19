Although they’ve improved offensively under Santiago Solari, Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for either Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Falcao to bolster their attack.

Since Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui, Los Blancos have won four consecutive games in all competitions, scoring 15 goals while conceding just two.

However, they remain in sixth place in the La Liga standings, having scored 20 goals in 12 league outings, which to put into greater context is 14 less than rivals and league leaders Barcelona have managed.

Failing to adequately replace Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer could also be argued as a factor, but ultimately, the likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Isco, Marco Asensio and others haven’t produced consistently enough to soften the blow of losing the Portuguese superstar.

Now, it’s claimed by Sport, as noted by Calciomercato, that due to the inconsistency from Bale and Benzema, Real Madrid will target a new forward in January with Ibrahimovic and Falcao said to be on their transfer radar.

Although neither are getting any younger, they would offer experience, quality and a potentially regular source of goals given their respective track records.

Perhaps even if only seen as a solution for the second half of the campaign rather than a long-term one, either star name could be a useful addition for Solari to ensure that Madrid continue to move in the right direction and claw their way back into contention for multiple trophies this season.

Time will tell if a move materialises for either star, with Ibrahimovic perhaps the more likely given the MLS season is over and he could be considering a return to Europe. Should one of the two touted targets arrive, the added competition could also fire up the likes of Bale and Benzema to produce to keep their respective places in the line-up.