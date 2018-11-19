Luis Suarez sends stern message to Barcelona misfit amid Liverpool transfer rumours

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has sent what sounds like a pretty stern message to team-mate Ousmane Dembele amid transfer speculation linking him with Liverpool.

The France international is going through a difficult period of his career, having failed to fulfil his huge promise after his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund to Barca last season.

Still, having long been regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young players, it could be that Dembele still finds himself another big club if things don’t work out for him at the Nou Camp.

The Sun recently linked Dembele as a transfer target for Liverpool, and it does seem the 21-year-old could be a great fit in Jurgen Klopp’s fast-paced, attack-minded team.

The Reds don’t urgently need to strengthen their attack, but it does seem a top talent could perhaps become available if he doesn’t sort his situation out.

This seems apparent as his team-mate Suarez comes out publicly with some strong words of advice on the ‘privilege’ of being a footballer and the amount he can learn from the rest of the Barcelona dressing room.

‘I think being a footballer is a privilege,’ the Uruguay international is quoted in the Metro.

‘I think he should focus on football, and take inspiration from the exemplary professionals in the Barcelona dressing room.’