Video: Real Madrid transfer target Timo Werner scores long-range screamer for Germany vs Netherlands

Timo Werner has shown why clubs like Real Madrid are being linked with him with a stunning long-range effort to give Germany the lead over the Netherlands.

The young striker let rip from outside the box with a superb first-time effort to make it 1-0 in tonight’s Nations League match.

Diario Gol have recently claimed Werner is a target for Real Madrid, who need to make some changes up front, and if he carries on performing like this on the big stage one imagines he will soon get himself a move to a top club.

Watch the Werner goal video below to see why he’s so highly rated…