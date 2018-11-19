Video: Man City winger Mahrez scores outrageous long-range volley for Algeria

Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez scored twice during Algeria’s 4-1 win against Togo in an Africa Cup Of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has been in electrifying form for the Premier League champions this season, showing his class on the right-wing following his £60 million from Leicester City during the summer transfer window – as Sky Sports reports.

He managed to transfer that form to international level over the weekend, inspiring his country to a crucial away win after opening the scoring with an outrageous long-range volley.

Mahrez was gifted the ball when the Togo goalkeeper came to deal with a through ball but misjudged his header and the City superstar took one touch to set himself before expertly lobbing the ball into the net.

Check out the sumptuous strike below, via Twitter:

Riyad Mahrez scores 2 in 30min to put Algeria 3-0 up against Togo in AFCON qualifiers! Here is the opening goal! ?

