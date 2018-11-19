Video: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk finishes like a world class striker with last-gap Netherlands equaliser vs Germany

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk scored a sublime volley late on for the Netherlands to make it 2-2 against Germany.

The Dutch had been 2-0 down for much of the game before a thrilling late comeback, with Quincy Promes also scoring moments before Van Dijk’s superbly-taken leveller.

Watch a video of the Van Dijk goal below, with the Reds centre-back truly one of the finest players in the world at the moment.

A top class defender and leader at the back, the 27-year-old is also technically excellent, as this instinctive finish under pressure at a big moment shows…