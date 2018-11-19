AC Milan reportedly have no interest in paying the agreed €40m clause to make Tiemoue Bakayoko’s loan stint from Chelsea a permanent move.

The 24-year-old is currently on a season-long loan move at the San Siro, as he attempts to put a disappointing first campaign at Chelsea behind him.

Bakayoko has made 12 appearances in total thus far, and after a rocky start to life in Italy, he has started to settle and earn more playing time from coach Gennaro Gattuso.

It’s slightly forced on him given the current injury crisis Milan are facing, but ultimately Bakayoko has shown improvement and is potentially moving towards earning himself a permanent move if he continues to make progress.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Milan are said to be unwilling to pay the €40m clause agreed upon to make his loan move permanent, and would want a significant discount on that fee to extend his stay beyond just the one season.

With that in mind, it ultimately comes down to whether or not Chelsea are open to agreeing to such a deal, or will look to hold out for a bigger fee elsewhere if Bakayoko’s form in Serie A has caught the attention of another interested party.

What is arguably clear though is that given Maurizio Sarri’s preferred style of play and his immediate move to bring in the likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic this past summer, Bakayoko may find it very difficult to force his way into the Italian tactician’s plans moving forward.

In turn, whether it’s doing enough to convince Milan to negotiate a new deal, or perhaps to persuade another club to make a bid, Bakayoko’s future at Chelsea arguably still looks pretty bleak.