AC Milan transfer news: Agent of €10m target arrives in Italy, Ibrahimovic contract details touted

AC Milan are reportedly closing in on the double signing of Rodrigo Caio and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to bolster their squad at both ends of the pitch.

The Rossoneri are currently in a deep injury crisis, with Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia Caldara, Mateo Musacchio, Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura all sidelined with lengthy recovery timelines.

That in turn leaves coach Gennaro Gattuso dangerously short in defence in particular, and so Calciomercato suggest that the agent of Sao Paulo ace Rodrigo Caio is in Milan to discuss a potential transfer for his client.

It’s suggested that the Brazilian ace is valued at around €10m, but an initial loan deal with an option to buy isn’t being ruled out either.

It remains to be seen what Gattuso opts to do this weekend for the clash against Lazio to overcome the crucial absentees, but adding Caio in January would certainly be a sensible idea to help cover the injury blows and give Milan more quality and depth to be able to compete on multiple fronts in the second half of the campaign.

That might not be the only January signing though, as Ibrahimovic is reportedly waiting for the club to officially offer him a six-month contract which he is said to be ready to accept, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 37-year-old enjoyed a stellar first stint with Milan between 2010 and 2012, scoring 56 goals in 85 games while guiding them to a Serie A title.

That was some time ago now, but the Swede has proven with his form for LA Galaxy that he still has it in his locker, and so he could be a pivotal addition for the Italian giants.

With Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone the only two options to play up front, coupled with the fact that Gattuso has gone with two up front at times this season, that surely isn’t enough quality depth in that department to launch a bid for a top-four finish in Serie A and a deep run in the Europa League.

With that in mind, Ibrahimovic would surely be a welcome boost in the New Year.