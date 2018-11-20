Arsenal consider surprise Liverpool transfer raid as fan-favourite’s future in doubt

Arsenal could reportedly consider a move for Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno as they turn to the transfer market for a replacement for Nacho Monreal.

The Gunners are on the hunt for a new signing at left-back, with Moreno among the options being looked at as manager Unai Emery knows him from their former club Sevilla, according to the Daily Mirror.

Moreno has not exactly impressed for most of his time at Anfield, despite looking a big prospect during his time playing under Emery in La Liga.

It may be that being reunited with the Spanish tactician could be the ideal move for the Reds misfit, who will be out of contract with the Merseyside giants at the end of this season.

That means Moreno would also be a low-cost and therefore relatively low-risk option for Arsenal if they cannot find anyone else or tie Monreal down to a new contract.

The Mirror also suggests Emery is not convinced by other players he’s used at left-back this season.

Sead Kolasinac and Granit Xhaka have been the main players filling in for the injured Monreal, but it may well be that Moreno would be an upgrade.

Still, losing Monreal would be a blow after his fine performances down the years and occasional goal-scoring heroics that have made him a real fan-favourite at the Emirates Stadium.