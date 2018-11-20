Chelsea are reportedly expected to try a move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial in the January transfer window.

Juventus are also interested in the France international as he seems no closer to signing a new contract at Old Trafford despite another round of talks recently, according to Sky Sports.

Martial has been linked with a host of top clubs for some time now as his United future has looked in some doubt, though this latest news will come as a real blow.

For some time the 22-year-old looked unlikely to fulfil his true potential in a United shirt, with his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho seeming strained.

Still, having ended up staying put with the Red Devils in the summer, Martial is now a key member of Mourinho’s team and showing some of his best form in a long time.

There’s no doubt an explosive young attacker like him could be a hit at Chelsea, who look ideally suited to his talents right now in their attack-minded set-up under Maurizio Sarri.

It remains to be seen, however, if United would consider allowing Martial a move to a major rival at this stage.