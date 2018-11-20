The injury that will leave Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck sidelined for the foreseeable future could see Arsenal give one of their wonderkid’s a chance to shine, according a Gunners chief.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi has revealed that the Gunners are considering promoting one of their hot young prospects to the first-team to solve their depth problems in front of goal.

Sanllehi told the The Telegraph this:

“I am not saying that is a green light to go to the market. We have good players in house also that may get further opportunities, like Eddie Nketiah for example. We need to see.”

Nketiah has been in and around the Gunners first-team in the last 12 months, ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger handed the teenager three appearances off the bench last season.

Nketiah has been tipped to have a bright future with the Gunners and the 19-year-old is certainly a lethal force in front of goal, in 7 appearances in the Premier League 2 this season, Nketiah has managed to score 6 goals.

Nketiah also impressed for England’s under-20s last night:

Good win vs a strong Germany side, nice to contribute with an assist! Looking forward to getting back in @Arsenal colours. ??? pic.twitter.com/3e9rVoOenx — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) November 19, 2018

It may well be time to give Nketiah the chance to step up and shine at the Emirates, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette the only other strikers at the club there is no doubt that the teenager will have the opportunity to impress over the fixture-heavy winter period.