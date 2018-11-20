Barcelona have reportedly been given a huge transfer boost as Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has said yes to a summer move to the Nou Camp.

The 23-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, with his current contract with the French giants set to expire in the summer.

In turn, with no suggestion in recent months that he was moving any closer to signing a renewal, it had been widely speculated over where he would move to next with Barcelona heavily linked.

According to Mundo Deportivo, they’ve now won the race for the Frenchman’s signature, as he has reportedly informed them that he has agreed to a move to the Nou Camp ahead of next season.

Importantly, it’s noted that there is no official confirmation of the move yet as the Catalan giants have to wait until January, but ultimately if Rabiot himself has signed off on the deal, then perhaps that should be enough to suggest that he’s Nou Camp bound next year.

Should it go through without any hitches, it’s a crucial addition for the reigning Spanish champions as it significantly bolsters their midfield, with a long-term vision in mind too.

Rabiot’s technical quality, flair and creativity should suit the Barcelona style of play perfectly, and so to also snap him up on a free transfer would potentially be great business from the club.

With club stalwarts Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic not getting any younger and summer signing Arturo Vidal also over 30, long-term planning was needed to go with the signing of Arthur and so it seems Rabiot will offer that should he now arrive as touted.

As for PSG, it will be a bitter blow for them as they look set to lose one of their top talents that they’ve developed in recent years.