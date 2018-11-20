Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing one of Real Madrid’s biggest stars, Los Blancos are willing to start negotiations at a whopping €120m.

This is according to a report from Spanish outlet Don Balon, it is understood that Isco is considering two offers from the Premier League.

One of which is to Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea and the other being the chance to play under tactical genius Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda revealed the reasons behind a potential move for the star to the Premier League in a report published by OK Diario:

“They consider that Isco is not involved in the group, that he is doing his thing, that he is having problems with his weight… so he is thinking of going to the Premier League.”

Isco has been named as Spain’s starting captain for the first time ever ??? pic.twitter.com/pQZZtQlFnd — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 18, 2018

Chelsea should be considered as frontrunners to sign Isco and the Blues may well make a move for the Spaniard sooner rather than later.

According to the Express, Chelsea could be facing a four-window transfer ban from FIFA in relation to their signing of foreign youngsters.