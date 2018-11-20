Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is reportedly attracting interest ahead of the January transfer window, while details of N’Golo Kante’s contract offer have emerged.

Loftus-Cheek, 22, has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the starting line-up under Maurizio Sarri so far this season, making just seven appearances in all competitions while scoring four goals.

SEE MORE: Good news for Chelsea: Transfer target drops hint of possible future in England

It comes after his impressive loan spell at Crystal Palace last season which earned him a spot in England’s World Cup squad, and so to go from that to a bench player at Stamford Bridge will surely be frustrating for him.

With that in mind, Chelsea face a potentially difficult decision in January as The Mirror claim that the England international is attracting interest with Palace and Schalke specifically mentioned as clubs who are planning to make a fresh move to prise him away.

The lack of playing time could force Loftus-Cheek to consider an exit if an appealing offer arrives, but from Chelsea’s perspective, Sarri will have to decide whether or not he can afford to lose the quality depth that he provides.

With the Blues pushing for the Premier League title, domestic cups and the Europa League, the Italian tactician will need as many options at his disposal as possible, and so he may choose to wisely block an exit for the midfielder.

Meanwhile, the Evening Standard have suggested that Chelsea are willing to almost double Kante’s wages from £150,000-a-week to £290,000-a-week as they look to fend off interest from Paris Saint-Germain in the influential midfield ace and extend his stay in west London.

The World Cup winner has been a fundamental presence in the Chelsea line-up since arriving from Leicester City in 2016, despite having to adapt to a new role under Sarri this season.

With that in mind, Chelsea will surely have no desire whatsoever to see him leave, and so they’ll hope that the new contract offer is enough to convince the 27-year-old to commit his long-term future to the club and snub a potentially sentimental return home to Paris.