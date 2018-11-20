Talks held: Arsenal and Chelsea given update on potential Barcelona transfer raid

Arsenal and Chelsea may reportedly struggle to seal the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez despite his lack of playing time at the Nou Camp.

The 24-year-old seems set to stay at the club for the time being, with a January move seemingly ruled out, though something may be more likely by next summer, according to ESPN.

The report also mentions enquiries coming in from several European teams as Suarez seems out of favour with Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde.

Once regarded as a top prospect at Barca, it seems Suarez’s time is now running out and a move away may be the best thing for his career.

The Spain international would surely find it easier to play more often at Arsenal or Chelsea, who have had some issues in midfield in recent times.

Arsenal face the prospect of losing Aaron Ramsey as he closes in on becoming a free agent in the summer, while Chelsea only have Mateo Kovacic on a season-long loan from Real Madrid and a host of flop signings like Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko still on their books.