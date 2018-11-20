Video: Forgotten Liverpool man shows Klopp what he can do with incredible goal on international duty

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke has reminded everyone what he’s capable of with a sublime goal for England’s Under-21s.

The former Chelsea man has barely played since moving to Anfield last season, despite being regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in the country.

In fairness to him, he’s had plenty of top quality competition ahead of him at both Chelsea and Liverpool, but he’s shown what he can do with this moment of class.

Watch the Solanke goal video below as he scores a brilliant chipped back-heel into the back of the net…