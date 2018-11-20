Double swoop: Real Madrid put £90m Man Utd, Tottenham stars on transfer shortlist

Real Madrid have reportedly put together an ambitious two-man transfer shortlist as they eye moves for Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen.

Things have improved for the reigning European champions since the decision was taken to sack Julen Lopetegui and put Santiago Solari in temporary charge.

The Argentine tactician has won four consecutive games since taking the reins, while his side have scored 15 goals and conceded just two.

However, they have managed to score just 20 goals in total in 12 La Liga games so far this season, which is significantly less than the 34 scored by leaders Barcelona. Having failed to adequately fill the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer after his move to Juventus, it could be argued that is no real surprise.

Nevertheless, as reported by The Sun, Real Madrid could be set to take steps to address that problem now, with a £50m bid being lined up for Rashford, while £40m will go towards tempting Tottenham to sell Eriksen as they eye a crucial double signing.

Eriksen would undoubtedly add real technical quality and creativity to the side and would perhaps be a perfect fit for the style of play and system that Real Madrid adopt.

However, given Rashford has now managed just 34 goals in 136 appearances for Man Utd, it’s questionable as to whether the England international is the ideal choice to help solve their goalscoring woes.

He continues to show class and potential at times, but perhaps a move to Spain and could help bring the best out of him on a regular basis where he could use his pace, movement and finishing to exploit La Liga defences.

Time will tell if Real Madrid get their targets, but given how important the pair are to their current clubs, it’s difficult to see how they can be prised away despite £90m being touted to be on the table.