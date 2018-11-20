Manchester United handed golden opportunity to seal transfer of ideal Alexis Sanchez replacement

Manchester United reportedly face growing interest in Paul Pogba from his old club Juventus, who could also offer Paulo Dybala a transfer to the Red Devils as part of any deal.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who suggest United would be open to such an exchange, and it’s little wonder given their current issues in attack.

If Juve do come in with an offer involving Dybala, it’s a huge chance for United to instantly replace one of their biggest under-performers: Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international has been a major flop since joining MUFC from rivals Arsenal back in January, scoring only four goals for the club.

It may now be that Jose Mourinho will seek to make a change in that area, and Dybala seems an absolutely ideal signing to come in and freshen things up.

The Argentina international is a similar style of player to Sanchez, but is also younger and arguably looks like having a higher ceiling than his fellow South American.

The 25-year-old has shone throughout his career in Serie A with Juventus and former club Palermo, and one imagines he’d have little trouble adjusting to life in the Premier League.

Dybala recently shone as one of the most outstanding players on the pitch when United lost to Massimiliano Allegri’s side in their Champions League clash at Old Trafford.

The forward popped up to score a first-half winner and gave United’s defence plenty of problems throughout the game.

While many fans won’t want to lose Pogba, it may be a sacrifice worth making as the France international, like Sanchez, has generally flopped in his time in Manchester.