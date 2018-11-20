Real Madrid ace Isco is having a difficult time finding his best form this season, and it’s been claimed both Chelsea and Man City are eager to prise him away.

The 26-year-old has made 12 appearances so far this season, but has managed to contribute just two goals and two assists in those outings.

In his defence, he also struggled with an injury setback early on in the campaign, while Real Madrid’s struggles were wider than just him given the problems under former boss Julen Lopetegui.

However, it appears as though it could be an ideal opportunity for any interested parties to try their luck in prising him away from the Bernabeu next year, and according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, the Spanish international has offers from both Chelsea and Man City if he wishes to start a new challenge in England.

He told OK Diario: “They consider that Isco is not involved in the group, that he is doing his thing, that he is having problems with his weight… so he is thinking of going to the Premier League. He has an offer from Chelsea and another from Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.”

In truth, a move to Man City arguably makes most sense as Isco could certainly fit in well with Guardiola’s style of play. Further, with David Silva not getting any younger as he prepares to turn 33 in January, perhaps Isco could be seen as an ideal long-term replacement in that central creative role.

Nevertheless, Chelsea are back on track under Maurizio Sarri this season and the Italian tactician prefers a possession based style of play which requires technically gifted individuals.

With that in mind, Isco could be ideal for him too, and so it remains to be seen whether or not these claims of offers being on the table from Chelsea and Man City are accurate, and if so, if it’s enough to convince him to leave Real Madrid.