Arsenal may have received a transfer boost with the news emerging tonight that Juan Mata is in no hurry to commit and sign a new contract with Manchester United.

As noted by ESPN, the Spanish playmaker has been linked as a target for the Gunners under manager Unai Emery, whom Mata played under at their former club Valencia.

Mata has been in fine form for United of late and is not a player fans will want to see their club give up on easily, but his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

The situation doesn’t look great for the Red Devils, with ESPN claiming Mata is seemingly keen to take his time and study other options available to him before putting pen to paper on a new deal at Old Trafford.

At the age of 30, this will likely be the last big contract of the former Chelsea star’s career, so it makes sense for him to choose wisely.

Arsenal will hope there’s a chance he’ll view a move to the Emirates Stadium as a step up at this stage after another difficult season with United, where he hasn’t exactly been trusted as a regular starter for most of his time since joining the club anyway.