Juventus schedule meeting with Mino Raiola to discuss marquee signing and €68m starlet

Juventus are reportedly set to meet with agent Mino Raiola, with Man Utd superstar Paul Pogba and Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt said to be on the agenda.

The Bianconeri have been dominant domestically having won seven consecutive Serie A titles, while the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer was undoubtedly geared towards ending their wait for success in the Champions League.

Having started the campaign well, it appears as though they are on track to achieve their objectives this season, but it also appears as though they aren’t satisfied with the current squad at their disposal.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Juventus officials will meet with Raiola on Tuesday and they are being tipped to discuss both Pogba and De Ligt.

Speculation over Pogba’s future at Man Utd has seemingly been rife ever since he conceded that he wasn’t entirely happy at Old Trafford, as noted by The Guardian, and given the success that he enjoyed in his previous stint at Juventus, both individually and collectively in terms of trophies, it’s no surprise that a return is being touted as an option.

In turn, with Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira on the wrong side of 30, perhaps bringing Pogba back would provide Juve with a long-term solution and more star power in midfield.

As for De Ligt, as noted by Mundo Deportivo, the Ajax starlet could fetch as much as €68m next year, such is the quality and potential that he has shown to this point.

Despite still being just 19 years of age, he has made 74 appearances for the senior Ajax side after coming through the youth ranks while he has also earned 11 caps for the Netherlands.

Similarly to their midfield, with defensive stalwarts such as Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci not getting any younger, a long-term plan is needed in Turin and De Ligt could be the answer.