Liverpool considering talks to terminate wonderkid’s loan early as January transfer window approaches

Liverpool are reportedly considering talks with Sheffield United about recalling youngster Ben Woodburn from the club in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the top young talents coming through at Anfield at the moment, has struggled to play as much as perhaps would have been expected in his time at Bramall Lane.

Goal now claim Liverpool are pondering an early return for Woodburn, despite the Wales international initially being loaned to the Championship side for the duration of the season.

With the teenager not playing much, however, it may be that he’d be better off back with Jurgen Klopp’s squad, or at a different club on loan.

LFC fans may be glad to see Woodburn back in the picture, as he may well get the chance to follow players like Trent Alexander-Arnold into the first-team.

Klopp has shown faith in his academy players in the past, and Woodburn seems one who looked close to the senior side on a couple of occasions in recent years.