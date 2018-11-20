Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs preparing to come in with an offer of around €80million to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio in the January transfer window.

The Reds are joined by Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain as potential suitors for Asensio, with all three clubs seemingly putting money aside to prepare to swoop for him, according to Don Balon.

It’s suggested in the report that Madrid look prepared to cash in on the Spain international, though it may be that a swap deal is needed.

The players talked up as targets Real could look to sign in return are Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Liverpool, and Eden Hazard at Chelsea.

Liverpool will surely not look to offload either of those two players given their importance to the team, but Asensio would no doubt be a tempting option to add alongside them.

And given that Don Balon suggest Madrid are unsatisfied with how the 22-year-old is playing, that surely gives LFC the advantage if they pay up for him.

Los Blancos could likely use that kind of cash well to help them replace Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, with Asensio and Gareth Bale particularly disappointing this season after being given the opportunity to step up in Ronaldo’s absence.

Still, Asensio remains a highly rated young talent who could shine if given the opportunity elsewhere, with Jurgen Klopp’s side looking a good place for him to settle in and express himself.