Manchester City must smash transfer record to beat Barcelona and Manchester United to their top target

Manchester City have reportedly learned it will cost them a club-record £75million transfer fee to sign Ajax midfield starlet Frenkie de Jong.

This is the latest update on the saga from the Daily Mirror, who also mention Barcelona as suitors for the highly-rated young Netherlands international.

De Jong certainly looks a huge talent after his impressive form in the Eredivisie and at international level, with AS also linking him with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen where De Jong will end up, but it seems City would have to really pay up if they are to win this transfer battle.

As noted by the Mirror, their current transfer record purchase is surprisingly low at just £60m for Riyad Mahrez, which is some way off clubs like United and Barca.

If MUFC are major contenders in this transfer battle, it will be interesting to see what swings it in deciding which Manchester club De Jong moves to.

While United have considerable money and ambition behind them, they have not enjoyed as much success as City of late.

And while Pep Guardiola is also given considerable financial backing from his club, City have preferred to spend it on the right player, often favouring top youngsters as well instead of always chasing the big names that United do.

De Jong would be another example of that, and in truth he seems an ideal fit for the way Guardiola gets his teams to play.