‘Growing every week’ – Manchester United star lauded for ‘masterclass’ performance on international duty

Manchester United FC
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is receiving heaps of praise on social media right now for his performance for Sweden against Russia.

The United centre-back scored in this game and is generally bossing things from the sounds of it, with fans absolutely astounded by how much he seems to have improved.

MORE: Video: Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof shows striker’s instinct to score for Sweden against Russia

Lindelof joined the Red Devils last season but struggled to settle initially, finding himself in and out of Jose Mourinho’s side and looking a little out of his depth at Premier League level.

Now, however, the 24-year-old seems to have really grown into the role at United, and he’s also performing superbly for his country as well.

While some MUFC fans may be getting a tad carried away given the calibre of the opposition he’s up against tonight, it’s fair to say he’s really caused a stir among those watching him.

Here’s a round up of the most excited and enthusiastic tweets fans are coming out with on Lindelof right now…

