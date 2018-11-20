(Photo) Manchester United inadvertently confirm transfer with training pictures today

Manchester United seem to have inadvertently confirmed they’ve sealed the transfer of a new goalkeeper as Paul Woolston was snapped in training today.

As noted by the Metro, the pictures below seem to confirm Woolston is now in fact part of the United squad after it looked like he could move to Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old could be a useful backup option for the Red Devils, who have Sergio Romero in reserve behind David de Gea, but only the rather unconvincing option of Lee Grant as third choice.

Woolston probably won’t make much of an impact in the first-team any time soon, but United have probably done well to snap up a younger ‘keeper as an option in their squad for now and the long term.