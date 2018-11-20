Manchester United given major opportunity to cash in on frustrating £35m and sign dream replacement for just £53m

Manchester United may get a big opportunity in the transfer market that they absolutely must not miss.

The Red Devils are facing surprise interest in Marcus Rashford from Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are ready to pay around £35million for the inconsistent England international, according to Don Balon.

While Rashford undoubtedly looks a player with big potential, he’s not exactly made much progress since first breaking onto the scene as a teenager back in the 2015/16 season.

Some will no doubt argue that Rashford has probably struggled due to playing on the wing instead of his preferred central striker role, and while there’s some truth in that, he’s also not taken the few opportunities he’s had up front, or seemingly made any progress in learning his new role out wide.

Quite why Real Madrid want him is a mystery, but if an offer of £35m comes in, United should bite their hand off.

Don Balon’s piece also notes Los Blancos are after Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, who they claim is available for just £53m.

At an overall cost of £18m, United would do absolutely superb business if they were to sell Rashford and replace him with a player of Eriksen’s calibre.

The Denmark international is not currently being linked with MUFC, but this is surely a move the club should be pursuing due to their current struggles in attack.

Of course, it may be harder for United to persuade Spurs to sell Eriksen to a major rival, but if Don Balon’s report is at all accurate, it seems like he could be available for far lower than one would expect his true market value to be.

While the 26-year-old hasn’t quite shown his best form so far this season, he has generally been one of Europe’s top creative players in recent years, often reaching double figures for both goals and assists and playing a big part in making Tottenham a more competitive team under Mauricio Pochettino.

One imagines a big move surely beckons for him before too long, so if Real Madrid are after him, United should certainly cough up what’s required to win this potential transfer battle.