Man Utd injury news: Concern over six key figures for Crystal Palace clash

Man Utd return to action on Saturday as they face Crystal Palace, but Jose Mourinho could reportedly have a major injury headache on his hands.

The Red Devils continue to languish in eighth place in the Premier League table, as they sit seven points adrift of the top four while they’re now 12 points behind leaders Man City.

In turn, Mourinho will be fully aware that they can ill-afford to drop any more points if they wish to close the gap and catch their rivals for a top four finish.

After losing to City prior to the international break, the Portuguese tactician will be hoping for a positive reaction against Palace, but it appears as though injuries may well take their toll on the squad.

As reported by ESPN, Man Utd face concerns over six key figures with Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini, Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford emerging as injury doubts over the break.

It’s suggested that Pogba and Fellaini are expected to get the green light to return, but time will tell if the other quartet join them in the match-day squad as they’ll seemingly need to undergo further tests later this week to determine whether or not they’re fit enough to feature.

The pressure is certainly on the Red Devils to get a positive result this weekend, and particularly with the busy festive period fast approaching, Mourinho will be desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad available to him.

With that in mind, perhaps it would be sensible from Man Utd’s perspective not to rush any players back and ensure that they are 100% to avoid the risk of seeing them suffer fresh setbacks.