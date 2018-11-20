Jose Mourinho faces one major obstacle to hiring preferred director of football candidate for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly has one favoured candidate to become the new director of football at Old Trafford.

That man is Luis Campos, who worked with Mourinho at Real Madrid and who did a superb job at Monaco and who has been put forward behind the scenes at United, according to the Daily Record.

However, the report states executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is proving a big obstacle in the deal, with Campos yet to be interviewed and with the position perhaps looking unlikely to be filled while Mourinho remains in charge of the club.

It seems all continues to be not entirely well between Mourinho and Woodward, with speculation surrounding the mood at United dominating headlines for much of this season so far.

The Red Devils could really do with major structural change after some poor recent work in the transfer market, with big-name signings like Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku not really working out as planned.

Results have been poor as a result, with United currently sitting in 8th in the Premier League table with a negative goal difference after 12 games.