Neymar tells friends and family the club he’s planning to leave PSG for in the summer amid Man United & Real Madrid transfer talks

Neymar has reportedly revealed to those close to him that he wants a transfer back to Barcelona as he plans to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The Brazil international only left Barca for PSG last season, and has generally shone in his time in Ligue 1, but it seems he’s pining for his former club already.

This claim comes from El Chiringuito in the video clip below, with reporter Ignacio Miguelez very confidently claiming Neymar has decided to leave PSG to rejoin Barcelona.

?¡EXCLUSIVA de @IgnacioMiguelez!? "Cuando a NEYMAR le sale hablar de su FUTURO dice que el AÑO QUE VIENE JUGARÁ en el BARÇA". #ChiringuitoNeymar pic.twitter.com/4EahdQgcoQ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 20, 2018

This looks like being a blow for Manchester United and Real Madrid, who were linked yesterday by Don Balon as being among the clubs Neymar’s father was speaking to.

That report also seemed to rule out the 26-year-old moving back to the Nou Camp, but it seems now that this is not the case.

One imagines, however, that this saga will probably have a fair few twists and turns in the coming months until we finally learn what’s in store next for Neymar.