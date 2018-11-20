Deal agreed: Manchester United close in on forward transfer

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Amiens wonderkid Noam Emeran, according to sources in France.

The 16-year-old, who can play out wide or up front, looks a huge talent and L’Equipe claim the Red Devils struck an agreement over a transfer several weeks ago.

Emeran has clearly done well to impress a big club like United this early on in his career, so fans will no doubt have high hopes for him as one to look out for in the future at Old Trafford.

United have a proud history of promoting academy players and bringing in the best young talent from around the world, so they’ll hope Emeran can be their latest success story in that department.

Of course, it will probably be some time before United fans get a close look at him in any meaningful games, but he’ll be in good hands with the United youth set-up if and when he completes his move.