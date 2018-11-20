A new report has revealed the shocking wage demands that Aaron Ramsey made to Arsenal chiefs before the club withdrew their contract offer to the Welshman.

According to a report from The Mirror, Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey demanded that the club double his wage from the current £110,000 a week he earns in order to secure his commitment to a new contract.

It’s understood that the 27-year-old wanted to bring his wage in line with Gunners top earner Mesut Ozil, who earns a whopping £355.000 a week.

With Arsenal not willing to match the Welshman’s demands, the club must now face the reality that they could lose the midfielder on a free transfer or face the possibility of selling the former Cardiff City ace in a cut-price deal in the January transfer window.

Since the club withdrew their final contract offer to Ramsey it seems as though manager Unai Emery has been preparing for life without the creative midfielder.

The Gunners have certainly taken a risk in allowing the Welsh star to leave on a free transfer given that some of Europe’s biggest clubs have been linked with Ramsey’s signature.

Bayern Munich appear to be leading the race to sign Ramsey but Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the star after former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger recommended that the French giants make an effort to sign the midfielder, according to The Sun.

Foreign clubs will be able to come to a pre-contract agreement with the star from January.