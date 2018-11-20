Unai Emery to step up pursuit of £44m+ winger to bolster Arsenal attacking options

Arsenal are reportedly eager to step up their chase of Roma star Cengiz Under as the Turkish winger continues to impress for the Italian giants.

The 21-year-old has bagged three goals and five assists in 14 appearances so far this season, as he looks to build on his impressive campaign last year.

With his direct running out wide and creativity on the flanks, the Turkish international could offer something different and a new dynamic in the Arsenal attack, and so it’s easy to see why he would be a sensible addition.

As reported by The Sun, a month after being linked with launching a bid for the £44m-rated star, Unai Emery is said to be eager to explore the possibility of taking Under to the Emirates further.

While the Spanish tactician has the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to fire in the goals, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both excel in a more central role behind them.

Alex Iwobi offers width, but ultimately the Gunners are fairly narrow in their attack and so Under could be an excellent addition to stretch defences and make Arsenal a little more difficult to read.

Time will tell if they are capable of convincing Roma to sell though, as although the Italian giants have a history of doing so to balance their books with the likes of Erik Lamela, Mohamed Salah and Alisson examples of that, it remains to be seen if they have to do so again with Under next year or not.