Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho was spotted at Belgium’s clash with Iceland last week, and it has been suggested that he was there to watch Axel Witsel.

As seen in the video below, the Portuguese tactician was giving nothing away when quizzed on why he attended the game, as Man Utd pair Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini had been ruled out through injury.

SEE MORE: Jose Mourinho instructs Manchester United to launch £71.2m bid to spoil Liverpool & Barcelona’s transfer plans

In turn, speculation was rife over Mourinho perhaps casting an eye on a potential transfer target, with the Evening Standard suggesting that it was Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.

Given United’s dire defensive record so far this season which has seen them concede 21 goals in just 12 Premier League games, that would certainly be a sensible move.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, reports in Belgium have now suggested that it was in fact Witsel who was on Mourinho’s radar, as he perhaps looks to bolster his midfield and add some solidity and steel there instead.

The 29-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund this past summer, and has gone on to make 17 appearances in all competitions while playing a fundamental role in their early success to start the campaign.

With that in mind, perhaps he has attracted interest from Old Trafford, but it remains to be seen whether or not firstly Mourinho was impressed enough to maintain their interest and take it to the next step.

Given he signed Fred this past summer and has the likes of Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba, it doesn’t seem like an immediate concern for Mourinho.

However, if it was indeed Witsel who was the subject of his attention last week, time will tell if he can be prised away from Dortmund next year.