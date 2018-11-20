Why Online Casino Games Have Won the Battle over the Land-Based Casinos

It’s official – online casinos have become more popular than the traditional ones. This was predicted and expected by numerous gambling experts more than a decade ago, and it was only a matter of time when this battle would come to an end.

The Opportunities of Online Gambling

Space plays a crucial role in this battle. Land-based casinos require space to operate. That results in a limited number of slots, roulettes, and other games. Whenever a player starts spinning a slot machine, it becomes unavailable for other players to use it at that moment. Video slots on online platforms made a small but significant revolution by being accessible to everyone at any time.

Another factor that many deem the most significant is the convenience of playing from the comfort of your home. Back in the day, gamblers had to drive dozens of miles before being able to play their favourite games. Nowadays, it’s just a few clicks away, and you are ready to test your luck.

Finally, the technology took one more step further into making online casino games convenient by allowing mobile play. We can now download casino apps and register on mobile-optimised sites and play casino games on the go. This really comes in handy for anyone travelling and having a couple of hours to spare.

Online vs Land-based Roulette

Roulette has a special charm. The chips, the bets, the wheel – all of these things makes every casino lover super excited. If you tried online roulette, you probably know that the feeling is pretty much identical to the feeling you get when playing it in a land-based casino. Software developers managed to replicate that unique atmosphere by introducing live streams and live dealers which perfectly replace traditional aspects of this game.

Online vs Land-based Slots

Slots are usually the first thing that comes to mind of many avid gamblers when someone mentions a casino. They have become an integral part of every gaming floor, and it’s no wonder that the online casinos pay a lot of attention to this aspect of gambling.

With slots, it’s not always about jackpots and prizes. The online slots gaming industry concentrates on making them as unique and visually appealing as possible, targeting various groups of people. For example, guitar players can enjoy Jimi Hendrix-themed video slot that features his music and various elements related to the late rock star.

The rules of online video slots are different as well. For example, many online slot games sites as primeslots.com offer a comprehensive overview of how to play slots and include various tips & tricks. Apart from being more interesting, online slots usually have more reels, interesting symbols, and even multiple bonuses in the form of free spins, multipliers, and more. Moreover, some online sites feature various video slots wherein everyone can find a topic that they are interested in and start playing a slot that might be attractive only to them.

All of these features are simply not available in land-based casinos. Such casinos offer a limited number of slots, most of which are traditional ones, with three reels featuring a popular design and symbols such as fruits, 7s, bars, and cherries.

You Can Play Online Games for Free

Imagine that you enter a land-based casino and ask to play for free. Is that even possible? Probably not, because all games are set to return the real money. In other words, you must have a starting budget before going to a casino.

On the other hand, you can play free slots and other casino games online if you want to. Of course, you will get nothing in return except for the feeling of joy the moment you manage to win fake credit, but that’s sometimes all we need to make us happy. Many popular online slot developers, such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Thunderspin and more, often make their slots free to play so that players can explore them and understand how the bonuses and symbols function.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a way to quickly test your luck, you should feel honoured to live in the 21st century where everything is just a few mouse-clicks away, and casinos are no exception. The real question here is – are land-based casinos going to become a part of history soon? Our best guess is no. Despite the growing popularity of online casinos, people would want to visit land-based venues now and then just for the sake of experiencing the unique atmosphere that they exude.